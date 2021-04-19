Keir Starmer In Pub Clash With Man Spreading Covid 'Misinformation'

Keir Starmer has clashed with a man in Bath who claimed the Labour leader had “failed this country” because his party backed coronavirus lockdowns. The opposition leader was campaigning near The Raven pub, in the Somerset city, when the man approached him and began shouting. “Do you understand we have fucked our economy because old people are dying?”, he said, handing Starmer a printout of a graph he claimed showed official statistics. “You’ve failed me,” the man said. “I have been a Labour voter my entire life. You have failed to be the opposition. You have failed to ask whether lockdown was functioning? “Thousands of people have died because you have failed to ask the real questions.” He went on: “You have allowed our children to wear masks in schools when there has never been any evidence for it.”

A clip circulating online shows Keir Starmer being confronted by someone spreading dangerous misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic. We will not be amplifying it. 1/2 — Labour Press (@labourpress) April 19, 2021

Keir argued that our NHS staff have been working tirelessly to protect public health and that restrictions - while painful - have been absolutely necessary to save lives. 2/2 — Labour Press (@labourpress) April 19, 2021

﻿Boris Johnson ordered the first of three national lockdowns last March, when NHS workers warned hospitals faced being overwhelmed due to the rising numbers of cases. Health chiefs cautioned that unless severe restrictions were imposed, lives would be lost as wards would no longer have the capacity to treat patients. Starmer told the man he had listened to care workers on the front line and, and said: “I really don’t need lectures from you about the pandemic.”

Eventful trip to the Raven in Bath for Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Warning - bad language from landlord Rod Humphreys pic.twitter.com/gjNtCsok6F — Stephen Sumner (@StephenSumner15) April 19, 2021