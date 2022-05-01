Keir Starmer Denies Making Secret Pact With Lib Dems Ahead Of Local Elections

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer Sky News

Sir Keir Starmer has denied making a secret pact with the Liberal Democrats ahead of this week’s local elections.

The Labour leader flat out denied there was any agreement with the party, saying: “Everybody knows there is no pact.”

It comes after Tory chairman Oliver Dowden claimed Starmer was standing down candidates “in swathes of the country” where Lib Dem support is strong to avoid splitting the anti-Tory vote.

🥀 The secret Labour/Lib Dem elections pact has been revealed.



Read my letter and the questions that Sir Keir Starmer must answer 👇 pic.twitter.com/zD93GMGwmA — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) April 30, 2022

Dowden alleged Sir Ed Davey’s party had returned the favour where Labour is dominant elsewhere.

Asked about the claims, Starmer told Sky News: “I wouldn’t take anything Oliver Dowden says particularly seriously.

“The fact that he is spending his Sunday…attacking Labour…why doesn’t he say something about the cost-of-living crisis for heaven’s sake?

“There is no pact, everybody knows there is no pact. We will put a candidate up when there is a by-election, obviously after the Neil Parish resignation of yesterday.”

Starmer went on to claim that Labour was standing more candidates than ever in the local elections.

Davey also denied making a pact with Labour, saying: “There is no pact now, there is not going to be a pact in the future.”

Is there an electoral pact with Labour?



Lib Dem leader @EdwardJDavey says there is "no pact now or in the future", telling @SophyRidgeSky that his party are actually fighting Labour in many areas.#Ridge https://t.co/77wdk4fQ6M



📺 Sky 501, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/ADXWFVKGoj — Sophy Ridge on Sunday & The Take (@RidgeOnSunday) May 1, 2022

It comes after HuffPost UK revealed the pressure Starmer is under to make gains at Thursday’s election.

One Labour source said: “The big picture is we’re going after the Conservatives and laying the groundwork for the next election.”

A shadow minister added: “I’m feeling pretty confident and optimistic.

“If we can’t make gains now - with everything going on with the cost of living crisis and partygate - then there is something seriously wrong with us.