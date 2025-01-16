Keir Starmer Facing By-Election Nightmare After Ex-Labour MP Pleads Guilty To Assault

Suspended Labour MP Mike Amesbury appears at court Nathan Stirk via Getty Images

Keir Starmer is facing the prospect of a nightmare by-election after a former Labour MP pleaded guilty to assault.

Mike Amesbury could be jailed when he reappears for sentencing at Chester Magistrates Court on February 24.

That would trigger a recall petition, which would lead to a by-election if 10% of eligible voters in the MP’s Runcorn and Helsby seat sign it.

Amesbury, who has now been expelled by Labour, was elected to represent the newly-created constituency last July with a majority of nearly 15,000 over Reform UK.

But since then, Labour’s popularity has plummeted and the party is now running neck-and-neck with Nigel Farage’s party in opinion polls.

Amesbury admitted assaulting 45-year-old Paul Fellows in Main Street, Frodsham, Cheshire, in the early hours of October 26.

CCTV of the incident was shown in court, with the prosecution saying the MP punched Mr Fellows at least five times while he was on the ground.

District Judge Tan Ikram told Amesbury he was “leaving all options open” with regard to what sentence he will hand down next month.

Speaking after the hearing, the MP told reporters: “I respect the judicial process. It’s highly regrettable, the incident in October.

“I’m sincerely sorry to Mr Fellows and his family.”

Reform UK chairman Zia Yusuf said: “Mike Amesbury has pleaded guilty to assault. The great people of Runcorn deserve far better than this.

“We call on Mike Amesbury to do the honourable thing and resign immediately so a by election can be held.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “It is right that Mike Amesbury has taken responsibility for his unacceptable actions.

“He was rightly suspended by the Labour Party following the announcement of the police investigation. We cannot comment further whilst legal proceedings are still ongoing.”

Amesbury first became an MP, for the former seat of Weaver Vale, at the 2017 general election.

He was a shadow local government minister when Labour was in opposition, but stood down from the role in 2022 to focus on his constituency work.