Keir Starmer Is Not Going To Apologise For The UK's Role In The Slave Trade

Keir Starmer will travel to Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting this week. via Associated Press

Keir Starmer will not apologise for the UK’s role in the slave trade, Downing Street has said.

The prime minister will travel to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHoGM) in Samoa this week amid fresh calls for the government to say sorry, and also pay reparations to the countries affected by slavery.

But his official spokesperson insisted on Monday that Starmer will reject those demands.

He said: “We won’t be offering an apology at CHoGM, but we will continue to engage with partners on the issues as we work to tackle the challenges of today and for future generations.”

The spokesman also confirmed that it remains the government’s position that it does not pay reparations.

Philip Davis, prime minister of the Bahamas, is among those calling for billions of pounds in reparations to “address the historical wrongs” of slavery.

But Starmer’s spokesman insisted the subject was “not on the formal agenda” at CHoGM.

He said: “The government’s position on this has not changed. We do not pay reparations.

“The PM is intending to focus on the shared challenges and opportunities facing the Commonwealth.