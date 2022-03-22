Keir Starmer Refuses To Back Diane Abbott And John McDonnell Standing At The Next Election

“Vladimir Putin is attacking all those things. Nato is defending them.”

HuffPost UK also revealed how John McDonnell, the former shadow chancellor, faced losing the Labour whip if he went ahead with a planned appearance at a Stop The war Coalition rally.

He eventually pulled out on the day of the event, saying: “This is not the time to be distracted by political arguments here. Now is the time to unite and do all we can to assist the people of Ukraine desperately seeking asylum and to do all we can to bring about peace.

“Nothing is more important at this time. Nothing should distract us from that. So I won’t feed into that distraction by going tonight.