Keir Starmer Mobbed By Protesters After Refusing To Back Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

Keir Starmer was mobbed by protesters after he ruled out giving his support to an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
The Labour leader was bundled into the back of a car as the mob was held back by police.
He had just spoken at Chatham House in central London explaining why he was rejecting calls - including from many of his own frontbenchers - for an end to hostilities in the ongoing conflict.
Some protesters shouted “war criminal” and “shame” as Starmer was driven away from the scene.
In his speech, Starmer said: “While I understand calls for a ceasefire at this stage I do not believe that is the correct position now.”
He said he would only support a “cessation” once Israeli hostages are released and Hamas can no longer mount terror attacks.
Starmer said he instead supports “humanitarian pauses” to allow desperately-needed aid to get to those who need it.