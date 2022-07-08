Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner Avoid Police Fines Over 'Beergate' Lockdown Breaking Allegations

Ian Forsyth via Getty Images

Keir Starmer will not be fined by police following an investigation into whether he broke lockdown rules.

A statement by Durham police, which was investigating allegations the leader broke Covid rules at a campaigning event during the local elections last year, confirmed Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner have not been issued with fixed penalty notices.

The statement read: “Following the emergence of significant new information, an investigation was launched by Durham Constabulary into a gathering at the Miners’ Hall, in Redhills, Durham on April 30 2021. That investigation has now concluded.

“A substantial amount of documentary and witness evidence was obtained which identified the 17 participants and their activities during that gathering.

“Following the application of the evidential Full Code Test, it has been concluded that there is no case to answer for a contravention of the regulations, due to the application of an exception, namely reasonably necessary work.

“Accordingly, Durham Constabulary will not be issuing any fixed penalty notices in respect of the gathering and no further action will be taken.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner have always been clear that no rules were broken in Durham. The police have completed their investigation and have agreed saying that there is no case to answer.”