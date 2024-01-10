Keir Starmer Brands Rishi Sunak 'Mr Nobody' For General Election 'Flip-Flops'

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer at PMQs BBC

Keir Starmer has branded Rishi Sunak “Mr Nobody”, mocking the prime minister for abrupt “flip-flops” on his election strategy.

Speaking during PMQs on Wednesday, the Labour leader said Sunak had begun 2024 with “New Year, new nonsense”.

“Last year he started the year saying he was Mr Steady. Then at his conference he was Mr Change,” he said.

“Now he has flipped back to Mr More-of-the-same. It doesn’t matter how many relaunches, flip-flops he does, he’ll always be Mr Nobody.”

Starmer added: “Does he realise how ludicrous it looks when he spends his time boasting whilst Britain is breaking?

“New Year, new nonsense,” he told the Commons. “He has failed.”

"Here's the tragedy of his leadership - he spends the whole time trying to convince people not to believe their own eyes."



Sunak has said he will likely call the general election in the second half of this year.

And with campaigning all-but already underway, his message to voters is to “stick to the plan” and keep the Tories in power.

This is the complete opposite strategy to the one unveiled in October, when he tried to position himself as the candidate of “change”, using the word 30-times during his conference speech.

On Monday, Sunak used his first campaign event of the year to claim the government had “made progress” on “all five” of his pledges to voters.