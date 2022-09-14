Keir Starmer Says Anti-Monarchy Protesters Should 'Respect' Those Mourning Queen's Death

Labour leader Keir Starmer leaves the Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace, where King Charles III was formally proclaimed monarch. Daniel Leal via PA Wire/PA Images

Anti-monarchy protesters should “respect” those mourning the Queen’s death and not “ruin” their experience, Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader spoke out amid controversy over the arrest of some protesters during the period of national mourning.

Former Tory cabinet minister David Davis said he was concerned about the restriction of free speech and the right to protest.

He said he was a “staunch monarchist” but that “republicans have as much right to voice their opinions as anyone else”.

But speaking on BBC Breakfast this morning, Starmer said there was a balance to be struck between being able to protest and not disrupting proceedings.

He said: “I think if people have spent a long time waiting to come forward to have that moment as the coffin goes past or whatever it may be, I think respect that, because people have made a huge effort to come and have that private moment to say thank you to Queen Elizabeth II.

“Obviously we have to respect the fact that some people disagree. One of the great British traditions is the ability to protest and to disagree, but I think if it can be done in the spirit of respect.

“Respect the fact that hundreds of thousands of people do want to come forward and have that moment, don’t ruin it for them.”

The Labour leader added: “It’s a very human emotion, I think, where people just want to come, have that private moment where they say thank you to a remarkable sovereign.