Oprah Winfrey Hopes Queen’s Death Will Provide ‘Opportunity For Peacemaking’

Oprah Winfrey says she hopes the Queen’s death will allow the royal family to come together and provide “an opportunity for peacemaking”.

The US talk show host sat down with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2021 for a widely publicised and explosive interview.

Oprah made the remarks while attending the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, during which she was asked about the recent reunion of Harry and Meghan with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“My father passed recently, this summer,” she told US outlet Extra.

“When all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s an opportunity for peacemaking.

“And hopefully, there will be that.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Over the weekend, Meghan and Harry joined Prince William and Kate – the new Prince and Princess of Wales – at Windsor Castle to greet mourners.

On Monday, Harry paid an emotional tribute to his late grandmother as he thanked her for her “sound advice” and “infectious smile”.

Oprah’s bombshell interview in March 2021 saw Meghan reveal she felt suicidal at the height of her crisis in the monarchy.

Harry and Oprah later reunited in May 2021 for an Apple TV series entitled The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward, which explored issues of mental health.

I’ve never seen this before and it makes the hounding of them by the British tabloids even more grotesque pic.twitter.com/zthh9Uqlgh — Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) September 12, 2022

In the series, Harry lambasted his father’s parenting skills and criticised him for expecting his sons to endure the pressures of royal life,

He also accused his family of “total neglect” when Meghan faced harassment on social media.

