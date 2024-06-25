Keir Starmer Says His Teenage Children Are 'Worried' About Him Becoming Prime Minister

Idris Elba and Keir Starmer meeting families of knife crime victims at the Lyric Theatre in Hammersmith this morning. Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

Keir Starmer has admitted his children are “worried” about what the impact will be on their lives of him becoming prime minister.

The Labour leader, who has a 13-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old son, said he and his wife Victoria “will fiercely protect their privacy” if he makes it to No.10.

Every opinion is predicting that Starmer is set to become PM with a massive Commons majority as the Tory election campaign goes from bad to worse.

On ITV’s This Morning, presenter Ben Shepherd asked him how his children feel about the prospect of their dad becoming prime minister.

“How do they feel about the fact that their life could significantly change?” he said.

Starmer replied: “We’ve got to get it over the line, but they’re worried, if I’m honest.

“They are worried about it because, and I think every parent will understand this, if you’re a teenage child, you don’t want things to change. You’ve got things set up at home exactly as you want them, you’ve got your friends, you’ve got your routines and you’ve got your first little bits of independence. What are you doing after school, it may not be a big thing but you can do what you want with your friends after school.

“All of that, I can see deep down they’re worried this could change, which is why we will fiercely protect their privacy and ensure that they are able to continue doing that.”

He added: “I wouldn’t be being straight with you if I didn’t say I’m worried about the impact and inside I think they are.”