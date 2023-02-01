Labour MP Kim Johnson Apologises For Calling Israeli Government 'Fascist'

Labour MP Kim Johnson. Nicola Tree via Getty Images

A Labour MP has apologised after she described the Israeli government as “fascist” in the House of Commons

Keir Starmer had slapped down Kim Johnson, who represents Liverpool Riverside, after she also referred to Israel as an “apartheid state” during prime minister’s questions.

The Labour leader’s spokesman said the were “unacceptable” and called on her to withdraw them.

Johnson later raised a point of order in the Commons to apologise “unreservedly” for her language.

“I was wrong to use the term ‘fascist’ in relation to the Israeli government and understand why this was particularly insensitive given the history of the state of Israel,” Johnson said.

She also apologised for using the phrase “apartheid state”, stressing that it was “insensitive”.

However, left-wing campaign group Momentum hit back saying it was “another outrageous abuse of power” by Starmer.

Another outrageous abuse of power by Starmer, this time to silence wholly legitimate criticism of the Israeli government.



Israel has been termed an apartheid state by Amnesty International & Human Rights Watch. Its new far-right government has been widely condemned. Facts. https://t.co/CsT2NzwS8B — Momentum 🌹 (@PeoplesMomentum) February 1, 2023

Johnson had earlier told MPs: “Since the election of the fascist Israeli government in December last year, there has been an increase in human rights violations against Palestinian civilians, including children.

“Can the prime minister tell us how he is challenging what Amnesty and other human rights organisations are referring to as an apartheid state?”

Starmer’s spokesman said that if he had been answering the question, the Labour leader would have made clear he regards that language as “unacceptable”.

Asked to characterise the relationship he wanted with Israel, the spokesman replied: “We obviously see the relationship with Israel as an important one for us bilaterally.

“We want to have strong relations with the government of Israel. Obviously, there are always issues in any bilateral relationship where you have disagreements between countries, but fundamentally the relationship between Britain and Israel is one that we value.”

In response to her question, Rishi Sunak told the Commons: “She also failed to mention the horrific attacks on civilians inside Israel as well.

