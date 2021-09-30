Keir Starmer Suffers Unfortunate Subtitle Blunder During Labour Party Conference Speech

It wasn’t just hecklers that Keir Starmer had to contend with during his speech at the Labour party conference.

The Labour leader was also subjected to a rather unfortunate subtitle blunder as he addressed his party and supporters in Brighton on Wednesday during his first in-person conference speech since taking over the job.

During the live Sky News broadcast on the channel’s YouTube channel, a subtitle error made it look like the MP was saying he’d “got pink eye”.