Keir Starmer Hits Back At Hecklers During Labour Party Conference Speech

Keir Starmer hit back at hecklers during his speech to the Labour Party’s conference in Brighton on Wednesday.

The Labour leader faced some opposition in the hall from fans of Jeremy Corbyn during his first in-person conference speech since taking over the job.

“At this time on a Wednesday it’s normally the Tories that are heckling me,

He added to supportive laughter: “It doesn’t bother me then, and it doesn’t bother me now.”

Starmer used his speech, perhaps the most important of his political career so far, to try and mark a break from the Corbyn-era following the 2019 election defeat.