David Lammy Hits Back At Nick Robinson For Focusing On Labour's 'Identity Politics'

David Lammy pushed back during an interview with BBC Radio 4′s Today host Nick Robinson when asked about Labour’s approach to “identity politics”.

The shadow justice secretary was speaking on Radio 4′s flagship show on Wednesday morning when he was asked about the ongoing trans rights debate in the Labour Party.

Lammy replied: “Nick you are deliberately asking me about an issue which you know does not come up on the doorstep.

“As I sense, it’s a bit of a trap to get caught up on identity politics – Nick, you’ve asked me about racism this morning, you’re now moving onto to trans issues.”

He added: “It’s never come up on the doorstep!”

Robinson was picking up on Lammy’s previous claim that there are “dinosaurs” on the right and within Labour when it comes to recognising trans rights.

The shadow cabinet minister clarified his remarks, meaning there were some old-fashioned people in politics, and added: “I will always stand with those from minority communities.”

The shadow justice secretary was also asked about Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, and her recent claim that Johnson is a racist.

In response, Lammy referred back to Johnson’s infamous comments about black people with “watermelon smiles” and Muslim women in burqas looking like “letterboxes”.