Keir Starmer Warns 'Far-Right Thugs' They Will 'Regret' Taking Part In Riots

Keir Starmer addressed the nation on Sunday evening. via Associated Press

Keir Starmer has warned those who took part in riots across the country over the weekend that they will “regret” their actions as he told them they will face “the full force of the law”.

The prime minister condemned the “far-right thuggery” which has seen mosques attacked, a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham set ablaze and more than 150 people arrested.

Starmer will also chair a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee later today to discuss its response to the disroder.

The waves of disorder, which have also been seen in other towns and cities including Middlesborough, Liverpool, Sunderland, Nottingham, Belfast and Hartlepool, have followed the murder of three girls at a summer holiday club in Southport a week ago.

In an address to the nation from 10 Downing Street on Sunday, Starmer said: “I utterly condemn the far-right thuggery we have seen this weekend.

“Be in no doubt: those who have participated in this violence will face the full force of the law.

“The police will be making arrests. Individuals will be held on remand. Charges will follow. And convictions will follow.

“I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder. Whether directly or those whipping up this action online, and then running away themselves.

“This is not protest. It is organised, violent thuggery. And it has no place on our street or online.”

The PM also directly addressed those from ethnic minorities who have come under attack during the violence.

He said: “To those who feel targeted because of the colour of your skin or your faith, I know how frightening this must be.

“I want you to know this violent mob do not represent our country. And we will bring them to justice.”