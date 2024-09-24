Keir Starmer's Sizzling Speech Blunder Ends Up Feeding Plenty Of Online Mockery

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer addresses members at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 via Associated Press

Keir Starmer made a very unfortunate slip-up during his keynote speech at the Labour Party conference on Tuesday.

During a sincere moment where he called for an immediate ceasefire in the war in Gaza – triggering a wave of loud cheering from the huge crowd – he also called for the “return of the sausages”.

Yes, rather than calling for the Israeli hostages to be released from Hamas’ captivity, the prime minister landed on “sausages”.

Here’s the exact moment where you can see him pause, realise his error a moment later, and try to subtly correct it – as subtly as you can while speaking on stage to almost every delegate at his own party’s conference.

Starmer demands the return of the sausages from Gaza pic.twitter.com/fRAFr8Pb4R — Alex Nunns (@alexnunns) September 24, 2024

Forget throwing some red meat to your own backbenchers – what about throwing some bangers to your critics?

Perhaps he was recalling Liz Truss’s infamous shout-out to pork markets at the 2014 Conservative Party conference at the time.

Either way, it’s definitely not the moment he would have wanted to be remembered from the first Labour conference where they are in government in 15 years.

But it doesn’t look like keen listeners on social media are likely to let it slide anytime soon....

Keir Starmer uses his first big speech as Prime Minister to call for the return of the sausages pic.twitter.com/kl99t6z4nK — Conservatives (@Conservatives) September 24, 2024

Did Starmer just call for the safe return of the sausages? — Henry Mance (@henrymance) September 24, 2024

@PatrickChristys Finally something I agree with Keir - return the sausages. Don’t know who’s got them but we want them back….. pic.twitter.com/g9sHVFhHC3 — Mark Haydon (@markrhaydon) September 24, 2024

"I'm the Prime Minister and I demand the return of the sausages" pic.twitter.com/pecuKvml14 — Jack Seale (@jackseale) September 24, 2024

You might've dropped a clanger at work but have you ever called for the return of the sausages from Hamas during the keynote speech of your govt's party conference? pic.twitter.com/OsD0lXzHm2 — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) September 24, 2024

Ok, who had "he'll accidentally say sausages" in the "defining moment of the speech" sweepstake? Anyone? — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) September 24, 2024

Well, think it’s fair to say my first week as head of public affairs for the National Sausage Council has been a roaring success — Sean Kemp (@Sean_Kemp) September 24, 2024

Away from that rather memorable blunder, Starmer tried to use his speech to quell criticism coming from the left of his party, claiming: “It’s never distracted me before, and it won’t distract me now.”

He said “bad faith advice” was water off a duck’s back, or “merely glitter on a shirt cuff”, alluding to last year’s conference speech when a protester covered him with the decoration.