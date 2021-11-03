Kelly Brook Claims She Was 'Shut Down' By Idris Elba After 'Embarrassing' Party Encounter

Kelly Brook has revealed she was “shut down” by Idris Elba after trying to charm him at a party.

Speaking on her Heart radio show, Kelly admitted she’d been “taken aback” when she spotted the Luther star at an event back in 2014, and even ended up impersonating a bartender so she’d have a reason to speak to him.

“I was pretty tipsy, and I saw him, and like most women, was taken aback,” she explained.

“And I went behind the bar and I started pretending I worked there, and asked him if he wanted a drink.”

After going as far as making Idris a cocktail, the former Masked Dancer contestant said she woke up the next morning and slid into the actor’s DMs to try and clarify what happened the night before, joking: “I can’t believe I’m telling this story!”

Idris sent her a polite reply, telling her the cocktail was “awful” but it’s the “thought that counts though, babe”.