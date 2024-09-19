Kelly Brook Reveals How Her Race Across The World Struggles Were Even Worse Than We Saw On TV

Kelly Brook and Jeremy Parisi Studio Lambert

Kelly Brook made no secret of the fact she was struggling while shooting the celebrity version of Race Across The World, and has now opened up about the reality of making the show.

While bosses have previously insisted that the production team is not allowed to intervene during contestants’ time on the road, you might be forgiven for assuming the celebrity participants got a bit of special treatment.

It turns out... not so much.

“They would not help us at all,” Kelly told The Sun. “They are eating Brazilian barbecue in front of you and won’t give you anything.”

She continued: “There was a hotel room which all the crew were using to shower and charge their phones and I hadn’t showered in three days and they wouldn’t give me the key.

“I was trying to bond with them to get them to help us but they weren’t having any of it.

“The only thing we managed to get off them was a coconut because I suggested it would be good for a shot.”

The cast of Celebrity Race Across The World 2024 BBC/Studio Lambert/Todd Anthony

Kelly took part in the show alongside her husband Jeremy Parisi, who had a very different tactic to handling the experience of travelling than she did.

“You don’t know how hard it’s going to be. They try and sit you down and say ‘this is going to really hard and the marriage might not survive’,” Kelly told Wednesday’s edition of This Morning.

The former Big Breakfast presenter added: “I think we were ready for an adventure and we hadn’t had a honeymoon either so it was a win, win for Jeremy because he didn’t have to pay for a honeymoon.

“We’ve been together 10 years and been married two years and we’ve had all sorts of ups and downs in life and I think we were ready.”

Last week, the winners of the regular Race Across The World also opened up to HuffPost UK about just how little intervention there is from the production team who travel with each of the pairs on their globe-trotting adventures.