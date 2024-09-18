Race Across The World Cast Lift The Lid On Life Behind The Scenes Of The Hit Show

The cast of Race Across The World series four BBC/Studio Lambert/Pete Dadds/Matt Burlem

The cast of Race Across The World have lifted the lid on the reality of what goes into making the hit show.

At the National Television Awards last week, HuffPost UK spoke to the contestants who took part in the most recent season of the BBC competition show about how life on the road differs to what people might expect.

While third-place finisher Betty claimed she was shocked at just “how hard it is”, eventual winner Owen claimed people might be surprised at just how little intervention there is from the production team.

“You get absolutely no help at all. Absolutely none,” he revealed. “People think the producers help us along – they don’t, at all. They just film us and keep us safe, that’s it.”

Race Across The World winners Alfie and Owen Studio Lambert

This corresponds to comments made by Race Across The World’s executive producer Stephen Day earlier this year, when he disclosed the only time that bosses will ever step in during production.

Runner-up Isabel also spoke about the grueling filming schedule, admitting that just because you’re not on the move doesn’t mean you’re not on camera.

“When you’re on the train or the coach or something, you’ve stopped, but the cameras don’t stop rolling a lot of the time, they’re still there,” she told us.

“It’s a lot harder than it looks on TV.”

Race Across The World’s celebrity counterpart is currently airing on BBC One, with the finale set to debut on Wednesday night.