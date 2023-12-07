Kelly Clarkson Just Shared Her Gross But 'Productive' Shower Habits

Kelly Clarkson ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson decided to get very candid about her showering habits on this week’s episode of her self-titled talk show.

The pop star made the insightful revelations during an interview with Saturday Night Live (SNL) star Kenan Thompson about his book, When I Was Your Age. In the book, the Kenan and Kel actor includes a section that gives advice on personal hygiene.

Clarkson pointed out that the book features a section about showering habits to which Thompson responded: ”Well, I mean, we talk about brushing, you know brushing your teeth in the shower.”

“I don’t regularly brush my teeth in the shower. I just, I do if I’m in a hurry,” Clarkson shared. “Now, I do happen to be in a hurry often.”

“That’s fine because that’s where you’re at in the world,” Thompson responded. “I’m on the whole other side where I find it to be gross and I don’t do it.”

But it turns out that’s not the only shower habit the pair differ on.

Joking about asking the hard-hitting questions, Clarkson quizzed Thompson on whether he regularly pees in the shower, causing the guest to look away.

Finally answering, he explained: “I would lie if I said I had never done it, but I try not to.”

Well, it’s safe to say that’s not Clarkson’s ethos. “I pee almost every time in the shower!” she admitted. “You can’t help it. It goes back to the childhood sleepover, you know. They put your hand in the hot water, sometimes you pee. ’Cause it’s hot water.

“You know what I feel — I feel productive.”

So, it safe to pee in the shower?

Peeing in the shower is harmless, right? Good for the environment, convenient, maybe even enjoyable for some people...?

Well, according to one doctor, if you’re in the habit of peeing in the shower, now is the time to stop.

According to Dr Teresa Irwin, a surgeon that provides educational content on incontinence and female health, weeing in the shower does have its benefits but if you do it regularly enough, it could become a ‘trigger’ for you.

This trigger is actually to do with sound. When you hear the sound of running water, your body could associate that with peeing and suddenly give you the urge to go to the loo, even if you previously didn’t need to.