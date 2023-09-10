Kelly Osbourne is dismissing suggestions she’s had plastic surgery, attributing her sharp jawline to simple weight loss.

In an interview with the Daily Mail published last week, Osbourne, the daughter of rocker Ozzy Osbourne and talk show host Sharon Osbourne, said she was sick of being questioned about looking different than before.

“I’ve done Botox, that’s it,” Osbourne clarified. “It’s weird because now that I’ve lost weight, everybody is criticising and trying to figure out what it is that I’ve done, and I really just lost weight. It’s just the shape of my face.”

Advertisement

The former Fashion Police host, who underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2018, added: “Everyone knows that I had weight loss surgery, and it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. But there’s this whole thing about it, ‘Well you didn’t do it the right way.’ There is no right way.”

Kelly Osbourne at Drake's restaurant in Los Angeles on Aug. 29, 2023. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

She urged people to withhold judgment, telling the Daily Mail, “The road to happiness is different for everybody, and I think that instead of picking apart the journey, they should just be happy that you reached your destination.”

Talking about her path to weight loss surgery on a 2020 episode of The Talk, Osbourne said: “Nobody’s perfect. You were not born perfect, you will not die perfect. The cosmetic side of things, you can change. So own it, show people what you can become, embrace the beauty within as well as the beauty without.”

Advertisement

Osbourne, who welcomed a son at the start of this year, revealed how body-shaming affected the way she handled her pregnancy while responding to other cosmetic surgery speculation on Instagram last month.