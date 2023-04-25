Sharon Osbourne Reveals Why She Won't Be Going Under The Knife Again

Sharon Osbourne, pictured last September Steven Ferdman via Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne has sworn off having more plastic surgery, admitting her last facelift has “put her off” ever going under the knife again.

The former X Factor judge has been open about her cosmetic procedures in the past, undergoing numerous surgeries that she once predicted had “probably” cost her more than half a million pounds.

After a facelift in 2021, Sharon said he was initially left looking like “a fucking Cyclops”, and she has now admitted she “pushed it” with the procedure.

“That one put me off and it frightens me,” Sharon told The Sun. “I really fucking pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, ‘no more’. Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift.”

Sharon underwent the five-and-a-half hour operation in 2021, saying she looked “horrendous” at first.

Sharon pictured in 2019, before her most recent facelift Rich Fury via Getty Images

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Sharon said: “I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those fucking mummies that they wrap [with bandages].

“It hurt like hell. You have no idea.”

Describing the original result, Sharon continued: “I’m telling you, it was horrendous. [To the surgeon] I’m, like, ‘You’ve got to be fucking joking.’ One eye was different to the other. I looked like a fucking Cyclops.”

Sharon said her husband Ozzy Osbourne had a similar reaction, saying: “He said, ‘I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone’.”