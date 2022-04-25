Sharon Osbourne has revealed she was administered the class B drug ketamine to help her cope following her controversial departure from The Talk.

The former X Factor judge underwent the unconventional form of therapy after she was subjected to death threats after a heated on-air debate about race, when she clashed with co-host Sheryl Underwood during a discussion about Piers Morgan’s comments on Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

After leaving the show, the 69-year-old underwent months of ketamine therapy, with the class B drug carefully administered by nurses to induce dissociative anaesthesia, sedation, and amnesia.

Sharon Osbourne CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

“If you’re a person that stuffs things [down]… ‘I’m fine, I’m fine’, this drug relaxes you,” she told The Times.

“You’re not out completely. You can hear, you can talk, but you’re so relaxed, and you can’t bullshit on it. It’s a truth drug.”

Following her departure from The Talk, Sharon says she immediately started receiving chilling death threats.

Sharon poictured with her former The Talk panellists (L-R) Sheryl Underwood, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Eve and Lisa Ling. CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

“They were saying they were going to come in the night, cut my throat, cut Ozzy’s throat, cut my dogs’ throats,” she told the newspaper.

It resulted in her hiring round-the-clock security.

“I said, ‘I ain’t going out, I ain’t doing anything.’ I just couldn’t stop crying because all I was thinking about was all the things that I’ve gone through in my life, and now they’re calling me a racist, this is insanity,” she said.

Sharon is now gearing up for her debut primetime evening show on TalkTV, the television channel being launched by News UK today.

She’ll be joining her “very good friend” Piers Morgan at the channel, with the former Good Morning Britain host presenting Piers Morgan Uncensored.