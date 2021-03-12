Sharon Osbourne gets heated with fellow cohost Sheryl Underwood on #TheTalk after being questioned about her support for Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle.pic.twitter.com/8ss93gCBqz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 10, 2021

She then questioned: “How can I be racist about anybody or anything in my life?” “Well,” began Sheryl, to which Sharon responded: “Well what?” Sheryl then took the opportunity to cut to an ad break. When the show resumed, Sharon said to her fellow panellist: “I will ask you again, Sheryl. I’ve been asking you during the break, and I’m asking you again. “And don’t try and cry, because if anyone should be crying, it should be me.” Raising her voice, Sharon continued: “This is the situation. You tell me where you have heard him say… educate me! Tell me! When you have heard him say racist things. Educate me! Tell me!”

CBS Sharon Osbourne tells Sheryl Underwood: "Don't try and cry."

On Friday morning, Sharon apologised for her outburst, saying in a statement posted on Twitter: “After some reflection, after sitting with your comments and sitting with my heart I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday. “I have always been embraced with so much love and support from the Black community and I have deep respect and love for the Black community. To anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. “I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over. There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me first! I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us and will continue to learn, listen and do better.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Sharon Osbourne pictured in 2019

Referring to her earlier tweet about Piers Morgan, she continued: “Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying. I should have always have been more specific about that in my tweet. “I will always support freedom of speech, but now I see how I unintentionally didn’t make that clear distinction. I hope we can collectively continue to learn from each other and from ourselves so we can all continue to pave the way for much-needed growth and change. “The community on this platform means a lot to me. I hope we can all hold each other up with accountability, compassion and love during this powerful time of paving the way for so much needed change,” she added.

Piers previously thanked Sharon for her public support, tweeting on Wednesday night: “When stuff like this happens, true friends run towards you, fake friends run away. I love Sharon Osbourne because she always stays true to herself. “She knew she would get abused by the woke brigade for tweeting this – but did it anyway because it [is] what she believes.”

When stuff like this happens, true friends run towards you, fake friends run away. I love Sharon Osbourne because she always stays true to herself.

She knew she would get abused by the woke brigade for tweeting this - but did it anyway because it what she believes. https://t.co/gYnSwXZsUe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021