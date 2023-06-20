Kelly Osbourne Calls Prince Harry A 'F**king T**t' In Podcast Rant

Kelly Osbourne isn’t mincing words about Prince Harry.

The former reality show star bluntly mocked her fellow nepo baby while being interviewed on the I’ve Had It podcast.

Osbourne’s harsh comments came after podcast co-host Jennifer Welch brought up the Duke of Sussex’s nonexistent role in King Charles’ coronation.

“I don’t care what my fucking son did, if I was getting crowned — he would sit in the very front row,” Welch said.

Osbourne didn’t agree, saying: “I think Harry’s a fucking twat.”

But she didn’t stop there.

“I think he’s a fucking twat,” she repeated, before piling on. “He’s a whining, whingeing, complaining, woe is me. ‘I’m the only one that’s ever had mental problems. Like my life was so hard.’”

Osbourne noted that “everybody’s fucking life is hard”, before going even further with her attack.

“You were the prince of a goddamned country who dressed up as a fucking Nazi and now you’re trying to come back as the Pope. Suck it,” Osbourne added.

You can hear her complete comments below, starting around the 38-minute mark.

Attacking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is sort of an Osbourne family tradition.

Back in 2018, Osbourne’s mother, Sharon Osbourne, was caught on tape claiming that Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, wasn’t really Black.

And Kelly Osbourne isn’t the only celebrity who recently had harsh words for Prince Harry.

Last week, sports writer and Spotify executive Bill Simmons called Harry and Meghan “fucking grifters” on his podcast after it was announced that the production company founded by the couple would be parting ways with the streaming platform less than a year after the debut of their podcast “Archetypes.