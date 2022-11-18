Fans Praise Kelly Rowland's Response To Comparison With 'Brightest Light' Beyoncé

Twitter users have praised Kelly Rowland after the singer responded to a comparison with best friend Beyoncé like a true legend.

On Wednesday, Kelly joined actor Marsai Martin for an appearance on the radio show Ebro In The Morning to discuss their new movie, Fantasy Football.

On the show, host Peter Rosenberg suggested that Kelly played “second to Beyoncé” during their time together in the group Destiny’s Child.

Kelly Rowland Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

“Everyone who gets in the entertainment business gets into it to be ‘the man,’” he said. “It does take an ego check. And you happen to be standing next to the brightest light on planet earth.”

He added, “Not only did you not fight it; it seems like you really loved the position that you were in and took it seriously.”

“Here’s the thing: light attracts light. I am light,” Kelly responded.

“I am a beautiful brown shining light. So I don’t think anybody’s light dims anyone else’s. I think that when other people start to compare you ... that’s when it shows how dim they are of themselves,” she continued.

“I love Bey. I know that she’s a light. But I know that I’m a light too.”

Kelly Rowland & Marsai Martin on Beyoncé and Homecoming - HOT 97 pic.twitter.com/PRtvMpAWIB — Hermaden (Fan Account) (@IChoseViolences) November 16, 2022

The singer went on to celebrate Beyoncé — whom she considers “a sister” — and all that she’s achieved in her career. But Kelly encouraged people not to focus on comparing women in the entertainment industry.

“We both shine together,” she said of her fellow singer.

Rosenberg had brought up the topic by referencing an interview Kelly did on the IRL podcast last month. Host Angie Martinez also invoked Beyoncé in that conversation, but she commended Kelly for being “comfortable and secure” and for having her “own light” within Destiny’s Child.

Beyoncé and Kelly grew up together in Houston, where they entered singing and dancing competitions as children. The two were key members of the group that would eventually be known as Destiny’s Child, releasing their debut single, No, No, No in 1997.

After Kelly’s interview, fans took to Twitter to laud the Grammy winner for her impact on the entertainment industry, including her work as a solo artist and actor.

Kelly Rowland is a legend in her own right. She has a whole career that can be discussed. I'm so tired of people trying to play in Kelly's face. — KEITHAN (@iamKeithan) November 16, 2022

Kelly Rowland is a grown woman with her own career, her own accolades, and her own dreams. Pls stop asking her about Beyoncé every time you talk to her https://t.co/Ukn7Um8WwF — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) November 16, 2022

Stop interviewing THEE Kelly Rowland if you aren’t going to ask questions about THEE Kelly Rowland. https://t.co/3r46g6oP8s — Irene (@theirenerenee) November 17, 2022

Sheryl Lee Ralph, who won an Emmy in September for her role in the ABC series Abbott Elementary, also gave a shoutout to the singer.

“And THIS is why I love Kelly Rowland!!!!” she tweeted. “You better SHINE!!!!!”

And THIS is why I love Kelly Rowland!!!! You better SHINE!!!!! https://t.co/zw5vOBBV4w — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) November 17, 2022

Kelly appeared to respond to her fans in a post of her own Thursday.

“Thank you all for your Love & support!” she tweeted. “I know ya’ll got my back!”

Have The most amazing day Twitterville!!! Thank you all for your

Love & support! I know ya’ll got my back! And that made me do a happy dance this am! Let me see your happy dance!! Here’s mine! pic.twitter.com/rQHwTTPwFn — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) November 17, 2022