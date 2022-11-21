Kelly Rowland on stage at the AMAs Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Kelly Rowland told jeering audience members to “chill out” as she accepted an American Music Award on behalf of the absent Chris Brown.

During Sunday night’s ceremony, Kelly announced that the Forever singer, who infamously punched Rihanna in 2009 and has since faced multiple recent allegations of violence against women, had won the award for Favourite Male R&B Artist, which prompted some boos in the Microsoft Theatre.

“Excuse me,” the former Destiny’s Child singer said in response to the booing. “Chill out.”

Kelly then praised Chris, stating: “I wanna tell Chris thank you so much for making great R&B music. And I wanna tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award, and bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations.”

Kelly Rowland said you ain't gonna cut me off Chris Brown needs his flowers pic.twitter.com/bCzAfzqIxx — Ahmed/The Ears 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 21, 2022

Earlier in the night, Chris said on his Instagram page that his scheduled appearance on the awards show, in which he was supposed to perform a Michael Jackson tribute, had been cancelled.

Taylor Swift was the big winner at this year’s AMAs, where Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles and Beyoncé also picked up awards.