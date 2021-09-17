Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch Accused Of Calling Trans Women 'Men' In Leaked Audio

Kemi Badenoch allegedly criticised LGBTQ rights while undermining same sex marriages and describing trans women as “men” in a leaked recording.

The audio, secured by VICE World News’s Ben Hunte, was reportedly recorded in 2018 just a year after Badenoch was elected as a Tory MP and the yet before she became a minister.

The outlet did not share the clip, but VICE claims Badenoch said in the audio: “It’s no longer about minority rights in terms of race any more or nationality.

“It’s now, you know like, it’s not even about sexuality now, it’s now like the whole transgender movement, where, OK, well we’ve got gay marriage and civil partnerships, so what are transsexuals looking for?

“Even when, you know, so, people hear about you know like the whole bathroom thing, it’s actually more of an American thing but they have a similar problem that, right so now it’s not just about being free to marry who you want, you now want to have men using women’s bathrooms.”

Presumably Badenoch is referring to the discussion of introducing gender neutral toilets in some venues.

The term transsexual is considered offensive to trans people, while misgendering someone could be seen to go against UK equality laws.

An employment tribunal in 2019 declared that “it may be unlawful harassment” to call a trans woman a man.

The MP for Saffron Walden also appeared to ridicule gay marriage in her alleged rant. Same sex marriage actually came into being in the Marriage Act 2013, a landmark piece of legislation spearheaded by previous equalities ministers.

LGBTQ activists and allies have spoken out

LGBTQ rights charity Stonewall tweeted: “We’re shocked to hear of the comments attributed to the minister, which are both hurtful and harmful to LBGTQ+ communities.”

The deputy chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Global LGBT+ Rights told PinkNews: “The leaked anti-LGBT+ tirade from the UK government’s equalities minister is deeply depressing.

“I feel for the human rights workers at pro-equality organisations who now have to sit in a room with the minister knowing what she privately thinks about trans and gay people.”

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner tweeted: “These comments are disgusting.”