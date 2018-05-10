Kemi Badenoch Tells Tories Not To Get 'All Sweaty' About Theresa May Portrait

Conservatives have been told by one of the party’s vice-chairman to stop getting “all sweaty” about the removal of a painting of Theresa May from the walls of her old Oxford University geography department.

On Wednesday the University was embroiled in a row after it was reported a portrait of the prime minister had been taken down following protests from students and academics opposed to her politics.

Speaking in Westminster on Thursday, Tory MP Kemi Badenoch said it was “wrong” for the painting to have been temporarily removed. “I am glad the photo is up,” she said.

But added: “I also think people should be allowed to say ‘I don’t like Mrs May’, ‘I don’t like Mrs Thatcher’ without the right getting all sweaty about it.

“That’s part of free speech. It also means defending those awful people with obnoxious views we don’t want to to hear from.”