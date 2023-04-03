Ken Bruce's PopMaster Could Soon Be Coming To A TV Screen Near You

Ken Bruce in his Radio 2 studio Mike LawnMike Lawn/Shutterstock

With Ken Bruce about to relaunch PopMaster as part of his new show on Greatest Hits Radio, there’s some even better news for fans of the popular pop music quiz.

It has been revealed that Ken and his fellow PopMaster creator Phil Swern are looking to bring it to TV too.

The long-running quiz had millions of listeners glued to their radios at 10.30am for the last 25 years as part of Ken’s BBC Radio 2 show.

Having retained the rights to the quiz when leaving the BBC earlier this year – thus allowing him to launch PopMaster on his new station – Ken and Phil are now looking at other opportunities to extend its reach.

Phil told the i newspaper: “We’re in discussions as we speak with a television network that is interested in PopMaster as a TV quiz. Watch this space.”

He continued: “One of the conditions of the TV format is that Ken would be presenter. I think that PopMaster and Ken are married for life.”

Ken added: “I’m very excited to see where PopMaster can go next and there are a lot of opportunities out there.

“But what will always be most important is playing it with listeners every weekday at 10.30am on the radio. That’s the heart of it and that’s the bit that’s most special to me.”

After Ken left Radio 2 last month, his temporary replacement Gary Davis launched Ten To The Top in place of PopMaster, but it has received a lukewarm response from listeners.