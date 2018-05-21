Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Ken Livingstone has quit the Labour party, claiming the row over his alleged anti-semitism had become too much of a ‘distraction’. The former Mayor of London’s surprise announcement brings to an end a two-year saga during which he linked Jews to Hitler and Nazism. Jeremy Corbyn reacted to the news by saying: “Ken Livingstone’s resignation is sad after such a long and vital contribution to London and progressive politics, but was the right thing to do.” In 2016, Livingstone was suspended for bringing the party into disrepute after declaring that Adolf Hitler had a policy in the early 1930s of wanting Jews to go to Israel. “He was supporting Zionism - before he went mad and ended up killing six million Jews,” he told BBC Radio London. Despite an outcry, he refused to back down and a year later said there had been “real collaboration” between the Nazis and some Jews. However, the former GLC leader has always said it was a ‘lie’ to claim he had said Hitler was a Zionist. He had been due to face a fresh hearing of the disputes panel of Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) in July. Following angry protests from Jewish groups, the Labour leader last month ordered his new general secretary Jennie Formby to make tackling anti-semitism her ‘number one priority’.

PA Wire/PA Images Labour MP Luciana Berger joins a Jewish protest in Parliament Square

Livingstone’s resignation is the second time he has been forced out of the party in his long political career. He was deemed to have ‘auto-excluded’ himself in 2000, when he stood against Labour’s Frank Dobson to run as an independent in the first race for the capital’s City Hall. Tony Blair later readmitted him to the party and he won a second term as a Labour candidate. In a statement to BBC London, Livingstone said he was quitting after his lawyers advised him if he lost his case and was expelled, it would take at least two years before any legal challenge was resolved. He said he “abhorred” anti-Semitism and was “truly sorry” that his historical arguments had “caused offence and upset in the Jewish community”. “I am loyal to the Labour Party and to Jeremy Corbyn. However any further disciplinary action against me may drag on for months or even years, distracting attention from Jeremy’s policies. “I am therefore, with great sadness, leaving the Labour Party.” One senior party source told HuffPost that the decision was just a ruse to allow him to return to the party at a later date. “They didn’t have the balls to expel him and this gives him a route back,” one insider said. Labour MP Wes Streeting said: “Ken Livingstone’s exit from the Labour party is welcome, but he should have been expelled. We must now make it clear that he will never be welcome to return. “His vocal cheerleaders and supporters should follow him out of the door.” Another party source said: “It’s the easy way out, and lets him go with dignity rather than showing we found him guilty.” The former Mayor has always maintained that remarks he made about Hitler supporting a Jewish homeland in the early 1930s were historically accurate. Labour MP Chris Williamson praised Livingstone in a tweet following his decision to quit.

Ken Livingstone (@ken4london) remains a towering figure of the Labour movement. He popularised progressive socialism and was labelled a 'Loony Lefty' nearly 40 years ago for his efforts to champion public services, stand up for marginalised groups and fight all forms of racism. — Chris Williamson MP (@DerbyChrisW) May 21, 2018