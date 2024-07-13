Kesha Has Some Choice Words For The Body-Shamers Who Criticised Her Bikini Pics

Kesha via Associated Press

Kesha has a badass message for the body shamers who slammed her appearance.

The Grammy-nominated singer, reacted to the rude comments social media users made about her physique in a spicy Instagram post last week.

“I didn’t think in 2024 people still body shamed but i am so proud of my body. She’s been through a lot,” Kesha wrote in the 7, post alongside pics of her posing in a black string bikini on the beach.

“She’s torn her acl on stage and finished the show. She’s held my fucking broken heart together.”

The Die Young star added to the haters that their unkind words actually make her feel “very powerful”.

“To those who think you’re shaming me, you’re actually making me feel very powerful,” she added. “So, to you, i hope you one day feel whole enough to not tear other women down. In the mean time, hate me harder bitch.”

Kesha’s three million-plus followers jumped into the comments section to shower her with support amid the negativity from internet trolls.

“Be proud. You’re beautiful. The people hating are the ones hiding an anonymous photo and living in a basement while you’re out here thriving,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Anybody who hates on your body needs glasses.”

“You are beautiful!!! Beautiful person, beautiful body and beautiful soul. Haters gonna hate because they are jealous. You are a light in this world,” someone else commented. “Keep shining bright!!”

Kesha previously shared in an essay in Teen Vogue that she’d been bullied by body shamers as a kid and wrote candidly about recovering from an eating disorder.

“When I think about the kind of bullying I dealt with as a child and teen, it seems almost quaint compared with what goes on today,” she wrote in the 2017 piece. “The amount of body-shaming and baseless slut-shaming online makes me sick.”

“I know from personal experience how comments can mess up somebody’s self-confidence and sense of self-worth,” Kesha added. “I have felt so unlovable after reading cruel words written by strangers who don’t know a thing about me.”