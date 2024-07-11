Nancy Cartwright, Voice Of Bart Simpson, Confirms She's Related To This Young Chart-Topping Star

Nancy Cartwright pictured in 2015 Vincent Sandoval/WireImage

Yes, it’s really true: The actor who voices Bart Simpson is related to Sabrina Carpenter.

In a TikTok posted on Tuesday, Nancy Cartwright, the Emmy-winning actor who plays Bart on The Simpsons, confirmed that she is the aunt of the Please Please Please singer.

After a fan asked if Sabrina was really her niece during a Q&A, Nancy replied: “Yeah! Absolutely!”

“Maybe you’ve known me for a little while, doing this little 10-year-old boy for 35 some years — and some of you guys for way less than that — and [then you] find out that I’m related to this superstar. She’s pretty amazing,” Nancy said.

Advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter Julien M. Hekimian via Getty Images

TikTok users beamed in the video’s comments section over the revelation.

“As a fan of the Simpsons and loving Sabrina Carpenter this is so cool to find this out,” someone wrote.

Another joked: “But why does Sabrina being related to Bart Simpson make so much sense??? It really is a family attitude.”

“Can we hear Bart sing espresso?! PLEASEEEEE,” someone else asked, referring to the popular single from Sabrina’s upcoming sixth album, Short N’ Sweet, which will drop next month.

Advertisement

Nancy has voiced the mischievous skateboard-riding Bart since the series first aired in 1989. She also voices other Simpsons characters, including Todd Flanders, Ralph Wiggum, Nelson Muntz and even Maggie Simpson.

Sabrina, who recently announced her Short N’ Sweet tour, has also dabbled in acting as well, after starring in both Disney channel series’ Phineas And Ferb and Girl Meets World.