Sabrina Carpenter Has A Surprising Showbiz Family Connection And All We Can Say Is 'Ay Caramba'

Sabrina Carpenter is currently on track to topple Taylor Swift from the top of the UK singles chart, scoring her first ever number one song here in the process.
The US singer is currently enjoying a wave of success thanks to her absolute earworm of a tune Espresso, which – combined with her rumoured romance with a certain Mr Barry Keoghan – means her profile on this side of the Atlantic has never been bigger.
And as her celebrity status keeps on growing, people are just discovering things that die-hard fans of the singer have already known for years.
Things like her beginnings on the Disney Channel. Her widely-rumoured relationship that inspired Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers Licence. Or, indeed, our personal favourite piece of Sabrina Carpenter trivia…
You see, the Nonsense singer has a rather famous family connection in that her aunt is voice actor Nancy Cartwright.
And if Nancy’s name doesn’t ring a bell, her on-screen alter-ego Bart Simpson definitely will.
Yes, that’s right. Sabrina Carpenter is technically the niece of Bart Simpson. And we’re apparently not the only ones to have been left stunned by this fact in recent history…
Although best known for her work on The Simpsons, she’s also lent her voice to Disney projects like Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Little Mermaid TV series and the Lilo & Stitch spin-off Leroy & Stitch.
She also took over as the voice of Chuckie in the Rugrats franchise in 2002.
Nancy also penned the book My Life As A 10-Year-Old Boy, which was later adapted into a one-woman play, and has been a prominent member of the Church Of Scientology since the early 1990s.