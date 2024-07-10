Daisy Edgar-Jones Had This To Say About Her Friendship With Paul Mescal, And It's Genuinely Lovely

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal in 2022 David Fisher/Shutterstock for BIFA

Daisy Edgar-Jones has revealed she and her Normal People co-star Paul Mescal are still a big part of one another’s lives.

The pair played Marianne and Connell in the BBC’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s much-loved novel, which follows the young couple’s relationship over a number of years.

In the years since Normal People aired, Daisy and Paul have remained close, and were even photographed together at Glastonbury last month.

During a new interview with Variety, Daisy was asked about her relationship with her former colleague, who she described as “one of my lifetime best friends”.

“He’s an incredibly grounded person and I am too, I think, so it’s nice to be able to have those touchstones and those people you can laugh about it with and be lighthearted with,” she said.

“We met when I was 20 and Paul was 22; I’m so excited to see where we’ll be at 32, 42, and what life will bring us.”

Daisy continued: “At Glasto, the thing that I was recognised for the most is [Normal People] still, and usually people just say, ‘It meant so much to me’.

“The thing I love people saying the most is, ‘It made me contact my ex’. Especially when much older people say, ‘I just wanted to reach out to the person I was with when I was 17 just to say you were a big part of my history and thanks for being part of who I am, the tapestry of my life’. And that I really love, because I’m a massive romantic.”

