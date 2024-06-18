Paul Mescal Wore His Signature Short Shorts To Milan Fashion Week And The Internet Reacted Exactly As You'd Expect

No one serves quite like Paul Mescal in a pair of short shorts.
The All Of Us Strangers star has become known for sporting cropped football shorts while out and about over the past few years, whether he’s on a run or just nipping to the shops.
And it seems he’s not planning to ditch his fashion staple any time soon, after he stepped out at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 event on Sunday in his most stylish pair yet.
The shorts in question were actually boxers styled as part of his fit, which was completed by a light blue shirt, white socks and horsebit loafers.
“I’m a fan of the short inseam,” he told GQ at the event. “From my eye, it’s to do with proportion; a shorter short with maybe a longer top. I’m a big advocate for men wearing shorter shorts.”
And in what will come as a surprise to absolutely no one, the internet lost it at yet another short shorts outing from Paul…
Back in 2022, Paul told GQ that his love of short shorts is his “main personality trait”.
The Normal People star is set to show off a slightly different fit later this year, as he stars in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II.
Behind-the-scenes snaps from the set show Paul in a breastplate and Roman-era tunic, but we don’t know too much about the plot of the sequel to the 2000 classic just yet.
We do, however, know that Paul fights off a pack of baboons, which is reason alone for us to want to check the film out.
In other recent news from the star, Paul is among the four rumoured cast members who might be playing the Beatles in Sam Mendes’ upcoming biopics.