Paul Mescal Wore His Signature Short Shorts To Milan Fashion Week And The Internet Reacted Exactly As You'd Expect

Paul Mescal in Milan on Monday Victor Boyko/Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD/Getty

No one serves quite like Paul Mescal in a pair of short shorts.

The All Of Us Strangers star has become known for sporting cropped football shorts while out and about over the past few years, whether he’s on a run or just nipping to the shops.

And it seems he’s not planning to ditch his fashion staple any time soon, after he stepped out at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 event on Sunday in his most stylish pair yet.

The shorts in question were actually boxers styled as part of his fit, which was completed by a light blue shirt, white socks and horsebit loafers.

Paul shows off his fool look at Gucci's fashion event Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

“I’m a fan of the short inseam,” he told GQ at the event. “From my eye, it’s to do with proportion; a shorter short with maybe a longer top. I’m a big advocate for men wearing shorter shorts.”

And in what will come as a surprise to absolutely no one, the internet lost it at yet another short shorts outing from Paul…

breaking news: paul mescal is in tiny shorts again pic.twitter.com/tkUjFM6XzN — Ruby Naldrett (@rubynaldrett) June 17, 2024

it's short shorts summer, boys https://t.co/DlWnULnKim — antifa of cleves (@mollywidstrom) June 18, 2024

Paul Mescal’s short shorts are on ✅ pic.twitter.com/UAjbrSM9uH — CONNOR (@homocowboi) June 17, 2024

“I’m a big advocate for men wearing shorter shorts.”



mescal, paul. (2024) pic.twitter.com/2l0CMHhioU — best of paul mescal (@paulmescalfiles) June 18, 2024

“i’m a big advocate for men wearing shorter shorts.” thank you paul mescal for starting a movement pic.twitter.com/AkBZuKvSNI — caro 🧃 (@stylesgala) June 17, 2024

Need this fit like oxygen https://t.co/rpxKKDpjff — avery 🏳️⚧️ (@admbeaumont) June 18, 2024

why can he pull off something like that, what's the formula, someone teach me https://t.co/oq3X2mNIVu — Kenny and the Chitlin’ Circuit 🧚🏽♂️ (@Sephard_) June 17, 2024

he’s doing it on purpose https://t.co/FtN0mLUyjS — alyssa (@lyssyphus) June 18, 2024

weeping, crying, throwing up, gnawing my teeth, ripping my hair https://t.co/ITePigKEiG — Radek ap Triad (@RadekCdydd) June 17, 2024

Back in 2022, Paul told GQ that his love of short shorts is his “main personality trait”.

The Normal People star is set to show off a slightly different fit later this year, as he stars in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II.

Behind-the-scenes snaps from the set show Paul in a breastplate and Roman-era tunic, but we don’t know too much about the plot of the sequel to the 2000 classic just yet.

We do, however, know that Paul fights off a pack of baboons, which is reason alone for us to want to check the film out.