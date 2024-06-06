People Have A Lot Of Feelings As Rumoured Cast Of New Beatles Biopics Is Unveiled

When it was announced back in February that Sam Mendes would be directing four individual biopics based on each of the Beatles members, it immediately posed a huge question – which actors would be stepping up to such a monumental challenge?
Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison have all given their permission for the films to be made, as well as granting the rights for the group’s music to be included.
Now, it seems we might finally have our Fab Four, after the rumoured cast was shared in The InSneider newsletter.
According to The InSneider, Harris Dickinson is set to play John Lennon, alongside Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Charlie Rowe as George Harrison.
It will come as no surprise that people have very strong thoughts when it comes to casting one of the biggest and most influential bands of all time, and the news has garnered a wide range of responses so far…
HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for Sony Pictures for comment on the rumoured cast.
The biggest names of the rumoured cast are Irish actors Paul Mescal – who’s best known for Normal People and All Of Us Strangers – and Barry Keoghan of Saltburn and The Banshees of Inisherin (and being Sabrina Carpenter’s boyfriend!) fame.
Harris has also been on the rise in recent years, putting in memorable performances in The Iron Claw, Triangle Of Sadness and Scrapper, while Charlie’s biggest credits to date include Rocketman, Vanity Fair and Never Let Me Go.
Oscar-winning director Sam, who is known for films like 1917, Spectre and American Beauty, said in a statement that he was “honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies”.
Theatrical release windows are currently scheduled for 2027, though it’s not yet known if all four films will be released at once or in a more staggered fashion.
According to a press release, the “dating cadence” of the films is also set to be “innovative and groundbreaking”.
The Beatles have previously been depicted in various films over the years, most notably 2009’s Nowhere Boy about John Lennon, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the Imagine singer, and 1994’s Backbeat, which depicted the Beatles’ early days.