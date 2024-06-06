People Have A Lot Of Feelings As Rumoured Cast Of New Beatles Biopics Is Unveiled

The Beatles in 1964 Fox Photos via Getty Images

When it was announced back in February that Sam Mendes would be directing four individual biopics based on each of the Beatles members, it immediately posed a huge question – which actors would be stepping up to such a monumental challenge?

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison have all given their permission for the films to be made, as well as granting the rights for the group’s music to be included.

Now, it seems we might finally have our Fab Four, after the rumoured cast was shared in The InSneider newsletter.

According to The InSneider, Harris Dickinson is set to play John Lennon, alongside Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Charlie Rowe as George Harrison.

Harris Dickinson Taylor Hill via Getty Images

It will come as no surprise that people have very strong thoughts when it comes to casting one of the biggest and most influential bands of all time, and the news has garnered a wide range of responses so far…

The band I love played by the guys I love. OK https://t.co/qO5bXR7pAK — Alice (@iamalicekay) June 6, 2024

Barry Keoghan as Ringo. Perfection. — Dylan The Masvidal (@DYLANDAFTDOOM) June 5, 2024

The makeup department will be working long long hours to get any of these guys to resemble the Real Beatles https://t.co/SZ8wVpVpWA — Tara Greene (@6thsensemoment) June 6, 2024

uhm I don’t know about this… great actors but they don’t really look like The Beatles no matter how I imagine sorry https://t.co/QtBk4K6HZc — Vanessa Danica 🇵🇭 (@vanessadanica) June 6, 2024

IS THIS REAL CHAT IS THIS REAL NO WAY https://t.co/lwkqu3Axu4 — amber ♡ iwtv s2 ♡ bridgerton s3 ♡ hades II ♡ (@dilfachilles) June 6, 2024

they should have taken the skins approach and hired actual young liverpudlian talent imo but whatever https://t.co/CtD38tcZPl — james. (@margielatoegap) June 6, 2024

the Beatles biopic could have been a great opportunity to cast four young, working class british actors but alas we are stuck in the twitter school of casting. — santana (@_tugofwar) June 5, 2024

Stan twitter ass casting choices https://t.co/yfQ5HFemDI — Rue| ルー (@oscodium) June 6, 2024

what in the twitter school of casting (positive) https://t.co/2xwwPZKcYD — wiki 🦇 (@GRAYSQNS) June 6, 2024

Good lord ill be insufferable https://t.co/hI1zdwc6fz — iona (@Ionascottxx) June 6, 2024

CHARLIE ROWE RENAISSANCE IS UPON US https://t.co/FMzBSnUpkC — Neema (@bratzhall) June 6, 2024

Love the lads but lmao https://t.co/81l8gV0Mr2 — hannah strong (@thethirdhan) June 5, 2024

No, go back to casting again. https://t.co/GfwSwSAjzQ — Traveling Troubadour (@Beatlesfan320) June 6, 2024

I truly believe that no Beatle fan (including me) will be satisfied with any casting choice. Just wait until the movies are out guys, please https://t.co/BhGiC1Jw22 — Jowsh 🍉 (@Jowsh___) June 6, 2024

No one show this to Jacob Elordi https://t.co/VEj7J8bDDP — Callum (@callumthough) June 6, 2024

HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for Sony Pictures for comment on the rumoured cast.

The biggest names of the rumoured cast are Irish actors Paul Mescal – who’s best known for Normal People and All Of Us Strangers – and Barry Keoghan of Saltburn and The Banshees of Inisherin (and being Sabrina Carpenter’s boyfriend!) fame.

Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty/Mondardori Portfolio

Harris has also been on the rise in recent years, putting in memorable performances in The Iron Claw, Triangle Of Sadness and Scrapper, while Charlie’s biggest credits to date include Rocketman, Vanity Fair and Never Let Me Go.

Oscar-winning director Sam, who is known for films like 1917, Spectre and American Beauty, said in a statement that he was “honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies”.

Theatrical release windows are currently scheduled for 2027, though it’s not yet known if all four films will be released at once or in a more staggered fashion.

According to a press release, the “dating cadence” of the films is also set to be “innovative and groundbreaking”.