Barry Keoghan And Sabrina Carpenter Finally Hard-Launch Their Relationship In Met Gala Photos

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter at the 2024 Met Gala Kevin Mazur/MG24 via Getty Images

After months and months of relationship speculation, Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter finally made their red carpet debut together at this year’s Met Gala.

The Oscar-nominated actor and chart-topping US singer have been romantically linked since December 2023, but have remained rather coy about it all in the last few months.

However, at the annual New York gala on Monday, the pair arrived simultaneously and walked the red carpet separately, before being photographed together.

The Espresso singer wore an Oscar de la Renta dress with a black bodice and baby blue puffball skirt, while the Saltburn actor opted for a velvet brown Burberry suit.

Barry and Sabrina share a laugh on the Met Gala red carpet Kevin Mazur/MG24 via Getty Images

The couple reportedly first met at Paris Fashion Week last year, and have been spotted out and about together on a few occasions since then.

But while they have only just gone public with the relationship, that didn’t stop the pair from dropping some cheeky hints in recent months alluding to their romance.

Barry also gave us another reason to believe they were a couple when he was not at all chill about Sabrina’s new Skims campaign.

Unsurprisingly, Sabrina’s top comment on Instagram when she unveiled her new campaign pictures was from Barry, who commented the “fire” and “hot face” emojis, alongside with the words: “Barbie emoji”.

It wasn’t until March this year when the rumoured couple finally posed for a picture together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

