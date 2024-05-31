This Is What Paul Mescal And Daisy Edgar-Jones Are Actually Planning After Sending Fans Into A Frenzy

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal Dave Benett via Getty Images

Days after sending fans into frenzy when they teased a big announcement, Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones have revealed exactly what they’ve got in store.

And no, it’s not a second season of Normal People.

Earlier this week, the former co-stars sparked a wave of speculation with a cryptic social media post in which they revealed they had “some news to share” and urged fans to “watch this space”.

On Thursday evening, the pair revealed that they were raffling off tickets to a charity screening of Normal People next month, where they’ll both be in attendance.

“We are incredibly sorry if we led people on, it’s not a season two,” Paul explained in a post on Daisy’s Instagram story, to which she interjected: “Not yet! There’s still time! Keep the faith!”

Paul then continued: “But it is something that we think is very important.”

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones are hosting a charity raffle to win tickets to a screening of ‘NORMAL PEOPLE’



Donate and enter here: https://t.co/ldum9omHWU pic.twitter.com/eFk0uM7Gmv — Cinema Solace (@SolaceCinema) May 30, 2024

Daisy explained: “We are hosting a charity raffle for a chance to win tickets to see a marathon screening of all 12 episodes of Normal People on the big screen in a central London cinema on 16 June.

“And it’s all in aid of an amazing charity called Pieta who are an Irish charity that help with families and individuals affected by suicide and self-harm, much like the characters in our show.

Paul added: “A portion of the proceeds are going to go towards Unicef, who are doing amazing work helping aid children globally who are displaced by conflict.”

For more information about the screening, click here.

Paul and Daisy in Normal People BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu

Since their breakthrough performances in Normal People, both Daisy and Paul have gone on to huge things.

Paul has appeared in films like The Lost Daughter and All Of Us Strangers, along with his Oscar-nominated role in Aftersun. He’s also set to star in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2, which is due for release in November.

