Paul Mescal celebrating his win at this year's Oliviers Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

Rubbing shoulders with some of the most prolific actors on the planet on one of the biggest nights in the showbiz calendar is all well and good… but let’s face it, it’s no Maccies is it?

And following his win at the Olivier Awards on Sunday night, Paul Mescal celebrated his latest accolade with a decidedly low-key after-party.

Advertisement

Yep, he swung by the Golden Arches.

Paul’s sister, singer-songwriter Nell Mescal, shared snaps of Paul in McDonald’s after the event, still dressed to the nines while holding his Olivier in one hand and his meal in the other.

One snap on Nell’s Instagram story also showed the Normal People actor pretending to feed his award – which features a likeness of Sir Laurence Olivier in character as Henry V – his McDonald’s milkshake.

Nell Mescal shared a series of snaps of her brother's low-key Oliviers celebration Instagram/Nell Mescal

During the ceremony, Paul was named Best Actor for his performance in the current West End revival of A Streetcar Named Desire, over fellow nominees including David Tennant and Tom Hollander.

Advertisement

Accepting the award, the Irish star took a moment to pay tribute to his mother, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

Paul Mescal’s acceptance speech for Best Actor at the Olivier Awards pic.twitter.com/2u0J1slGTc — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 2, 2023

Paul later told the press gathered backstage: “My mum and dad are at home. My mum’s unwell at the moment, so hopefully it’ll give her a little bit of a lift and dad as well who is looking after.

“It kind of feels maybe narcissistic or egotistical to assume that that will help anything, but I hope that it does.”

Check out the full list of winners at this year’s Olivier Awards here.

Oliviers 2023: All The Red Carpet Snaps You Need To See See gallery