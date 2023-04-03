Jodie Comer with her Olivier Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

On Sunday night, Sir Derek – who previously won two Oliviers in 1983 and 2009, respectively – received a Lifetime Achievement accolade for his contribution to the world of theatre.

Choreographer and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips was also recognised with a Special Award for her career-spanning work.

Sir Derek Jacobi Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jodie picked up Best Actress and Paul was awarded Best Actor for their respective performances in the plays Prima Facie and A Streetcar Named Desire.

“One thing I would like to say to any kids who haven’t been to drama school, who can’t afford to go to drama school, who have been rejected from drama school, don’t let anyone tell you that it isn’t possible,” an “overwhelmed” Jodie said during her acceptance speech.

“It might take the stars to align and you to be met with generous, kind, patient people, but it is possible.”

Paul Mescal David M. Benett via Getty Images

During his speech, Paul took a moment to pay tribute to his mum, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

And after two previous nominations, Beverley finally scooped a much-deserved Olivier in the Best Supporting Actress In A Musical category, thanks to her performance as suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst in the show Sylvia.

“Big up Wolverhampton youth theatre – who gave me a chance when I was an 11-year-old,” the three-time Brit Award nominee said at the end of her speech.

Beverley Knight celebrating with her Olivier award Jordan Pettitt/PA

My Neighbour Totoro was the big winner at the 2023 Oliviers, landing six awards in total.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Best New Play

Prima Facie

Best Revival

A Streetcar Named Desire

Best Actor

Paul Mescal (A Streetcar Named Desire)

Best Actress

Jodie Comer (Prima Facie)

Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Anjana Vasan (A Streetcar Named Desire)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Will Keen (Patriots)

Best Actor In A Musical

Arthur Darvill (Oklahoma)

Best Actress In A Musical

Katie Brayben (Tammy Faye)

Best Actress In A Supporting Role In A Musical

Beverley Knight (Sylvia)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical

Zubin Varla (Tammy Faye)

Best New Musical

Standing At The Sky’s Edge

Best Musical Revival

Oklahoma

Best Entertainment Or Comedy Play

My Neighbour Totoro

Best Family Show

Hey Duggee

Best Director

Phelim McDermott (My Neighbour Totoro)

Best Choreography

Newsies

Best Set Design

My Neighbour Totoro

Best Costume Design

My Neighbour Totoro

Best Sound Design

My Neighbour Totoro

Best Lighting Design

My Neighbour Totoro

Best Score

Standing At The Sky’s Edge

Special Recognition

Sir Derek Jacobi