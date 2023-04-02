Prue Leith via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith has revealed there’s a personal reason she’s happy to see Alison Hammond being welcomed into the fold.

Since 2020, when Matt Lucas was announced as Bake Off’s new host, Prue has been joined on the show by three men, with Paul Hollywood joining her on judging duties, and Noel Fielding co-hosting with the former Little Britain star.

Last month, Alison was announced as the latest addition to the Bake Off family, following Matt’s departure at the end of last year.

Speaking to Metro, Prue said she was excited about the This Morning star’s appointment, “not only because of her character and her personality, but I like the fact she’s a woman”.

“I love Matt Lucas and I’m sure we’ll be friends for life,” she insisted. “But the fact is, when there were three men and me, because there were numbers of them, they just got sillier and sillier and I never understand the jokes.”

Prue added: “They can go into hysterics about the word sausage. They’re like four years olds.

“So, I’m looking forward to having a woman around.”

Noel was similarly enthusiastic about Alison joining the show, writing on social media: “We are gonna have an absolute blast together. I can’t wait. I’m buzzing. Two naughty kids together.”

Matt can currently be seen at the helm of Bake Off’s latest celebrity series in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, which will mark his final time presenting in the famous tent.