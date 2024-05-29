Paul Mescal And Daisy Edgar-Jones Send Normal People Fans Into A Frenzy As They Tease Mysterious Announcement

Could it really be that our Normal People faves will be back together soon?
Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones have sent fans into a frenzy after the former co-stars posted on Instagram on Tuesday evening to tease a new mystery project together.
“We’ve got some news to share!!” Daisy captioned a selfie of the pair on her story, in which they’re both seen throwing up peace signs.
“Watch this space,” she added with a love heart emoji.
The All Of Us Strangers star then reposted it on his own page, and has already created huge fan speculation online about what they might have in store.
After Taylor Swift also used a peace sign to tease The Tortured Poets Department double album anthology last month, we know better by now than to overlook such a big clue.
And this theory may actually hold some water, since Element Pictures – which produced Normal People – also reposted the image on their Instagram Story.
However, there are other theories out there, too. One social media user wondered if they could be starring in Knives Out 3 together, following the casting announcements of Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny and Andrew Scott alongside star Daniel Craig.
Whatever it might be, it’s fair to say the prospect of seeing the two together again is very exciting indeed…
Daisy and Paul starred opposite each other when they were still both newcomers in the BBC Three adaptation of Sally Rooney’s book Normal People, which followed the on-again, off-again romance of Marianne and Connell as they move through their young adult lives.
The show was a huge success with critics and audiences upon release back in 2020, sending its two leading actors to superstardom.
Paul has since gone on to appear in films like The Lost Daughter and Foe, along with his Oscar-nominated role in Aftersun. He’s also set to star in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2, which is due for release in November.
Last year, the Irish actor also received the Best Actor prize at the Olivier Awards for his leading performance in the West End revival of A Streetcar Named Desire.
Daisy, meanwhile, has gone on to star in Under The Banner Of Heaven, Where The Crawdads Sing, Fresh and Twisters, which hits cinemas on 19 July.