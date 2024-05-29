Paul Mescal And Daisy Edgar-Jones Send Normal People Fans Into A Frenzy As They Tease Mysterious Announcement

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones in 2022 Darren Gerrish via Getty Images

Could it really be that our Normal People faves will be back together soon?

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones have sent fans into a frenzy after the former co-stars posted on Instagram on Tuesday evening to tease a new mystery project together.

“We’ve got some news to share!!” Daisy captioned a selfie of the pair on her story, in which they’re both seen throwing up peace signs.

Advertisement

“Watch this space,” she added with a love heart emoji.

The All Of Us Strangers star then reposted it on his own page, and has already created huge fan speculation online about what they might have in store.

After Taylor Swift also used a peace sign to tease The Tortured Poets Department double album anthology last month, we know better by now than to overlook such a big clue.

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal tease an announcement coming soon. pic.twitter.com/nTG1RpPg57 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 28, 2024

“Normal People S2????” one X user speculated. “Normal People!!!! Don’t play with me,” another said.

And this theory may actually hold some water, since Element Pictures – which produced Normal People – also reposted the image on their Instagram Story.

Advertisement

Whatever it might be, it’s fair to say the prospect of seeing the two together again is very exciting indeed…

me right now because daisy and paul might be working together again (normal people is my favourite show in the world) pic.twitter.com/A2HbliGFvY — niamh 🤍 (@niamhtaysvers) May 28, 2024

they're back with romcom i just knew it https://t.co/UKFUZXIV6v — bidin💌 (@alayneesnow) May 29, 2024

me pretending not to care about daisy edgar-jones and paul mescal’s announcement so it comes sooner pic.twitter.com/jl7SUPygWg — alli (@allinicolee5) May 28, 2024

Advertisement

potential new daisy edgar jones and paul mescal project… pic.twitter.com/KXWd6Yecqq — lexa (@ayoedbiri) May 28, 2024

watching this all over the tl, we really are not so normal about normal people https://t.co/mNmEkqukSq — emma (@alexisxx__) May 29, 2024

They’re coming to break my heart again https://t.co/bMLIg3bxTV — ninwa (@niinwah) May 29, 2024

if this is a s2 ? https://t.co/l52bymlNLE — alyssa (@citieshs) May 29, 2024

Advertisement

i don't need season 2 i just need another project from them https://t.co/yW81zLoz0w — dane | 🛫mekaniko era🛬🔞 (@_blinkeustay) May 29, 2024

Daisy and Paul starred opposite each other when they were still both newcomers in the BBC Three adaptation of Sally Rooney’s book Normal People, which followed the on-again, off-again romance of Marianne and Connell as they move through their young adult lives.

The show was a huge success with critics and audiences upon release back in 2020, sending its two leading actors to superstardom.

Paul has since gone on to appear in films like The Lost Daughter and Foe, along with his Oscar-nominated role in Aftersun. He’s also set to star in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2, which is due for release in November.

Last year, the Irish actor also received the Best Actor prize at the Olivier Awards for his leading performance in the West End revival of A Streetcar Named Desire.

Advertisement