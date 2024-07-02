Paul Mescal's 'Brutal' Physical Transformation For Gladiator II Earned Him This Cheeky Nickname On Set

Paul Mescal Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

First-look photos from the set of the long-awaited Gladiator sequel were shared publicly on Monday, and have already generated plenty of conversation.

Not only do these new stills – shared with Vanity Fair – show new additions to the cast like Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington in character for the first time, we’re also able to catch a glimpse of the physical transformation Paul Mescal underwent for the movie.

Advertisement

In an accompanying interview, the Last Of Us star revealed that his co-star’s “brutal” metamorphosis earned him a very specific new nickname on set.

“I call him Brick Wall Paul,” Pedro told the magazine. “He got so strong. I would rather be thrown from a building than have to fight him again.

“To go up against somebody that fit and that talented and that much younger…. Outside of Ridley [Scott, the film’s director] being a total genius, Paul is a big reason as to why I would put my poor body through that experience.”

Pedro Pascal at the SAG Awards earlier this year VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Advertisement

For his part, Paul was insistent that his physical training for Gladiator focus more on strength than anything else.

“I just wanted to be big and strong and look like somebody who can cause a bit of damage when shit hits the fan,” he explained.

“I think also, sometimes, one could, in striving for that perfect look, end up looking more like an underwear model than a warrior.”

The Normal People star added: “Muscles start to grow, and that can be deemed aesthetic in certain capacities, but there is something about feeling strong in your body that elicits just a different feeling. You carry yourself differently.

“It has an impact on you psychologically in a way that is useful for the film.”

Paul Mescal takes over as the new lead in Ridley Scott's Gladiator II Dave Benett via Getty Images

Advertisement

Paul takes the lead as Lucius in Gladiator II, the grown-up son of Connie Nielsen’s character from the first film, which earned the Best Picture title at the 2001 Oscars.