Hugh Grant Is Genuinely Terrifying In This Trailer For His New Horror Film

Hugh Grant in Heretic A24

Those who mostly associate Hugh Grant with his rom-com roles, or perhaps as the hapless villain in the family-friendly Paddington 2, are in for a shock when they watch the trailer for his latest film.

On Tuesday afternoon, production company A24 released the first footage of their new offering Heretic, described as a “a spine-chilling psychological horror” with the Love Actually star in his creepiest role to date.

The action opens with two women in the Mormon church, who enter a man’s house as part of a missionary visit to try and convert him to the religion.

At first, Hugh’s character turns on the charm we’ve seen him perfect over the years, but it soon emerges that all isn’t as it seems, as things take a truly unsettling and sinister turn.

Check out the trailer for Heretic yourself below:

Heretic also stars Chloe East and Sophie Thatcher as the central Mormon missionaries, with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (who previously co-wrote A Quiet Place and The Boogeyman) on directing duties.

Chloe previously appeared in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and the teen drama Genera+ion, while, Sophie has appeared in Yellowjackets and the Star Wars spin-off The Book Of Boba Fett.

She’ll next be seen in another A24 horror, the X follow-up MaXXXine.

Meanwhile, this new film marks the latest twist in Hugh Grant’s run of unpredictable roles that has seen him playing everything from an Oompa Loompa in Wonka and a billionaire arms dealer in Operation Fortune to a Shakespearean actor cast as a cereal mascot in Netflix’s Unfrosted.

The British star is also set to reprise his role as Daniel Cleaver in the much-hyped fourth Bridget Jones movie.