Lindsay Lohan Gets Candid About Her 'Emotional' First Day On The Set Of Freaky Friday 2

Lindsay Lohan has admitted her first day on the set of Freaky Friday 2 was quite an emotional experience.

The former Disney star recently made a return to acting in a big way, signing up for a series of Netflix rom-coms as well as making a cameo in the film adaptation of the Mean Girls musical.

Following this, it was revealed she’d landed her biggest role since her comeback began, reuniting with her former on-screen mum for a sequel to Freaky Friday more than 20 years after the first film.

Speaking to Nightline over the weekend, Lindsay shared: “Jamie and I have stayed in touch over the years. You know how they say when you have a best friend or someone you’re really close with? If you can not see them for years and years, but when you see them again, it’s like you never separated.”

The actor and singer then shared that she felt a range of emotions being back “on the Disney lot”.

She explained: “That’s not just Freaky Friday for me. That’s The Parent Trap, that’s Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen, that’s Herbie. It’s so many moments for me.

“So when I got there, I kind of felt like this essence of a little kid again.”

Lindsay enthused: “I’m so grateful for every moment of it. Every second – I’m going to, like, get emotional. It’s a great experience.”

It was revealed last week that the sequel will reunite Jamie and Lindsay with their co-stars Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal and Chad Michael Murray, alongside new additions Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

An official synopsis for the follow-up teases: “The film picks up years after Tess and Anna endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter.

“As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

