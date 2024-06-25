This First Photo Of Lindsay Lohan And Jamie Lee Curtis On The Set Of Freaky Friday 2 Is Just Perfect

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in 2003's Freaky Friday Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis have shared their first photo from the set of the long-awaited Freaky Friday sequel.

Advertisement

Back in March, the former Mean Girls star confirmed that she and her former on-screen mum would both be back for the second film, and shared their first photo from the set on Monday afternoon.

And in a sweet nod to the plot of the original film, Lindsay was seen striking a demure pose on the steps of Jamie Lee’s trailer, while the recent Oscar winner rocked out on her co-star’s.

Keeping plot details firmly under wraps for now, Disney’s Instagram post confirmed that the sequel was now in production, and would be hitting cinemas next year.

“The Colemans are back,” they teased.

Advertisement

Lindsay also posted some behind-the-scenes footage of herself and the Everything Everywhere All At Once star on set.

The two have stayed in touch in the two decades since their first on-screen jaunt together, with Lindsay revealing that Jamie Lee even gave her parenting advice after welcoming her first child last year.

Freaky Friday (which was itself a remake of a 1976 Disney movie starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster) saw Lindsay and Jamie Lee as a mother-daughter pairing who find themselves swapping bodies due to a mysterious curse.

The family comedy also starred Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal and Chad Michael Murray, all of whom are returning for the follow-up, alongside new additions Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Advertisement

An official synopsis teases: “The film picks up years after Tess and Anna endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter.

“As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”