Lindsay Lohan Shares Long-Awaited Freaky Friday Sequel Update

Lindsay Lohan at the premiere of Mean Girls in January via Associated Press

They say good things come to those who wait, and this week, that’s true for Freaky Friday fans.

Lindsay Lohan officially confirmed on Monday that the beloved 2003 body-swap comedy is finally getting a sequel. After years of anticipation, Lindsay said on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live that she and Jamie Lee Curtis will both return for the follow-up movie.

“It is [true],” she told host Andy Cohen. “I don’t want to say too much. And we’re both excited.”

Lindsay caught herself and cheekily added: “I’m gonna speak for Jamie.”

The duo spoke with The New York Times last year to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary and teased fans with hopes for a sequel.

Advertisement

“As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another ‘Freaky Friday’,” the Oscar winner told the outlet.

“Something really touched a chord … I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’”

Lindsay added at the time that they’d “only make something that people would absolutely adore”.

While she told People on Monday the sequel is “in the process,” however, a date to start filming remains under wraps.

The first film starred Lindsay and Jamie Lee as a mother-daughter duo who magically swap bodies, but it wasn’t an original. Based on a 1972 Mary Rodgers novel, it was first adapted in 1976 with Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris and again in 1996 with Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffmann.

Advertisement

Since "Freaky Friday," Curtis earned her first Oscar — and Lohan welcomed her first child. Carlo Allegri via Getty Images

Lindsay, who was once deemed one of the most promising actors of her generation but left the spotlight amid various personal struggles, told People that she’s “just excited to work with Jamie again and see how much further we can take” the body-swap premise.