New Mean Girls Movie Ditches Joke That Upset Lindsay Lohan In Digital Version

A joke has been removed from the recent Mean Girls movie musical, after Lindsay Lohan admitted it had left her feeling “hurt and disappointed”.

The big-screen adaptation of the Mean Girls musical hit cinemas last month, receiving a lukewarm response from fans of the original film.

Meanwhile, former Mean Girls OG Lindsay admitted she’d been left upset by one joke in the script in which Megan Thee Stallion was heard declaring: “Hot girls, we are going back red, Y2K fire crotch is back.”

A spokesperson for Lindsay said the Freaky Friday star was “very hurt and disappointed by the reference” to a disparaging nickname given to her in the press at the height of her fame in the mid-2000s.

The movie is now available to watch digitally in the US, where the comment in question has now seemingly been cut.

HuffPost UK has contacted the Mean Girls team for comment.

While this new version of Mean Girls introduced a new cast of “Plastics”, it did feature a few appearances from stars of the original film, including Tim Meadows as Pricipal Duvall and Tina Fey (who also wrote both movies) as Miss Norbury.

Fans were also left surprised to see Lindsay making a cameo towards the end of the film as the moderator at the Mathletics tournament.

Lindsay’s next on-screen role is coming later this year, in the Netflix romantic comedy Irish Wish, the trailer for which was released earlier this week.

She signed a three-movie deal with the streaming platform last year, which began with the festive offering Falling For Christmas, and will continue with a third romantic comedy, Our Little Secret, next year, co-starring Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinsky and Kristen Chenowith.

Watch the Irish Wish trailer below: